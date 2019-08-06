Triple digit heat possible the next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast across the South Plains tonight.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm risk exists for our northwestern counties and also across our extreme southeastern counties through midnight.
No severe weather is expected if showers or thunderstorms develop across the area.
Coverage will be very spotty in nature, if anything at all.
High pressure supports warmer temperatures Wednesday and lower rain chances over the next few days.
The best chance of rain will occur during the late night hours if storms can develop across New Mexico.
Most areas remain dry for the next few days.
Temperatures heat up Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.
Highs top out in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees in the city of Lubbock.
Areas off the Caprock will heat up even more with highs between 100 and 105 degrees east of Lubbock Wednesday.
This pattern is repeated Thursday and Friday with low rainfall opportunities over the next few days.
