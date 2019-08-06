UMC’s EMS receives award from American Heart Association for heart attack treatment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center’s EMS team has been recognized by the American Heart Association for its efforts in treating patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
The award, AHA’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Plus Award, is given to entities that improve care systems that quickly identify suspected heart attack patients, notify medical centers of the heart attack and trigger an early response from awaiting hospitals.
More than 250,000 people suffer from one of the deadliest types of heart attacks, known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction, and need timely treatment. In those moments it is important for the patient to have their blood flow restored quickly by either opening the blocked blood vessel or providing clot-busting medication.
“In the event of a heart attack, every moment is vital,” Thomas Moore, Director of UMC Emergency Medical Services, said in a UMC news release,“so we work diligently to ensure that our team is trained and prepared to immediately recognize and treat patients that present with signs and symptoms of cardiac emergencies. We also partner with Lubbock Fire Rescue and area hospitals to ensure that every step of the transfer process is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
