Unsettled VS settled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Low pressure systems (and often the accompanying cold fronts) tend to bring changing and unsettled weather while high pressure systems tend to keep the weather stable and settled. Lately, I've been talking a lot about high pressure and how it affects our weather. Even if I don't again mention it, high pressure, it is still the dominant element in my forecast. With that in mind...
Through the weekend our weather overall will be partly cloudy, but will range from mostly clear to cloudy. Rain and storms are unlikely at any given location, but a few stray showers/storms are likely in the area for a slim chance of rain for any spot. Winds generally will be light, but may be quite gusty near showers/storms. Days will be hot, but nights will offer a little relief.
About rain and storm chances. As I mentioned yesterday, they are unlikely but possible. A stray storm or two may pop up from about mid-afternoon through early evening just about anywhere in the viewing area. Then there's a slight chance a storm or two may drift from northeastern New Mexico into the southern Panhandle, which may affect mainly the northwestern viewing area.
About temperatures. As I mentioned here yesterday, afternoons are likely to get slightly hotter. On the Caprock, including the Lubbock areas, highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees. The southern South Plains will be the hottest. Off the Caprock highs will range from near 100 to 105°.
Rain fall from midnight through 8:15 AM at Lubbock totaled just a trace. Totals during the same time via the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches):
0.10 Abernathy 5ENE
0.07 New Home
0.05 Aiken 3WSW
0.04 Floydada 2NNE
0.04 Ralls 1SE
0.04 Silverton 7ESE
0.03 Childress 2NNE
0.02 Memphis 1NE
0.01 Welch
0.01 White River Lake 6NW
National Night Out is this evening. It's an opportunity to meet your neighbors and make your neighborhood safer. The weather is expected to be very warm but otherwise mild with little chance of a storm in your vicinity. Several Lubbock neighborhood associations are hosting events, which are free and open to everyone. There will be games, refreshments, and entertainment. Read more about it at https://www.kcbd.com/2019/08/05/neighborhood-associations-hosting-national-night-out-lubbock-tuesday-aug/.
The low temperature for Lubbock today, recorded at the airport as of this writing, is 75°. If the temperature doesn't drop below that before midnight, it will be a max-min record for the date - the warmest low temperature for any August 6 in Lubbock's record. If it drops to 74° but no lower, it will tie the max-min record for the date of 74° in 1996.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 68°, which is the average for the date. The high was 96°, which is four degrees above the average high for the date. The August 5 record low is 57° (1915) and the record high 102° (1943, 2003, and 2011). For today, August 6, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 92°. The record low is 57° (1990) and the record high 105° (2013).
Lubbock's 90-Degree-Day count is now 54, just four behind the average year-to-date of 58 days.
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:43 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:04 AM CDT.
Vamos a Pescar, Lets Go Fishing, is this weekend. No fishing license is needed, lunch will be provided, and there will be other activities for children. It’s a great event for the entire family. If there are children in your life, check it out at https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/27/vamos-pescar-scheduled-aug/. The story includes a link for pre-registration, which is advised.
