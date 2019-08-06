Vaccines Protect Adults Too

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Routine vaccines are not just for kids.
That’s a strong reminder coming from the American College of Physicians, especially now because August is National Immunization Awareness Month.
Besides the flu vaccine, there are other important immunizations for adults to help prevent Pneumonia, Hepatitis B and Shingles. Tetanus needs to be updated every 10 years and the pertussis booster can protect adults from passing “whooping cough” onto an infant, in whom it could be deadly.
The ACP advises every adult to discuss immunizations with their doctor.
If you’d like to know what is recommended, the CDC has provided a vaccine schedule for adults.
To learn more about that, go to www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/adult.html
