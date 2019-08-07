Big Spring man killed in Howard County Semi crash, Texas DPS reports

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting a fatal two-vehicle crash in Howard County that claimed the life of a man from Big Spring.
The accident took place Tuesday, August 8, around 11 a.m.
Joshua B. Jones, 29, was towing a semi-trailer east on Interstate 20 behind another truck hauling a semi trailer, near mile marker 163 east of Stanton, Texas.
According to the report, Jones’ vehicle failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the semi trailer in front of him.
Jones was not wearing a seatbelt.
