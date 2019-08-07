David Speer officially announces Texas House of Representatives District 83 GOP campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Speer, an educator from New Deal ISD, officially announced his conservative campaign for the Texas House of Representatives District 83 in a speech at an event in New Deal Wednesday morning.
Starting his official announcement speech, Speer states he is concerned about the politics in Austin: “I am here because of a noticeable lack of engagement by our local representative here and in many other communities in District 83. I am here because I believe this is the time for the people of District 83 to send a Representative to Austin who possesses an educator’s unique perspective and experiences and a conservative philosophy that reflects our community.”
Speer spoke about States Rights, acknowledging one of his goals as reclaiming the State’s ability to, “provide a check on the power of the federal government,” and he’s bringing ideas for solutions to the table.
“We need to reclaim State power from Washington DC, and I believe the best solution is to call for a convention of the states under Article V of the Constitution. We must conserve a society where the rights of individuals and States outlined in the Constitution are embraced and protected.”
In his speech, Speer praises the public education system in Texas, and the support it received in the legislative session. Speer says as a teacher, he’s grateful for the support that House Bill 3 will provide in education funding, and Republican legislators “are worthy of their efforts” for aiding the bill to pass.
“We will continue improving public education if the next Legislature examines the purpose and efficiency of State assessments and accountability systems,” Speer said.
Speer highlighted the importance of making the Teaching field appealing for future generations, saying that can be accomplished “if we do what we can for retired teachers while examining the viability of TRS for future retirees like me.”
Speer made a point of the importance of accountability in education, saying “we need to consider the actions of school boards and administrations (especially in larger school districts) to ensure that tax dollars are being spent wisely and with community support.”
The announcement speech defined reduced government power and “a substantial return to conservative values” as a policy of Speer’s 2020 campaign. Speers states: “Politics flows downstream from culture, so we need to provide the world with positive role models while building relationships with one another before we look to government for solutions.”
Speer concluded his speech, emphasizing that he “cherishes conversation over confrontation,” saying, “I want to provide the Republican Party with a candidate who can reconcile with people who have lost trust in their elected officials or politics in general.”
Speer will be running a Primary race to challenge current District 83 Representative and Republican House Caucus Chairman, Dustin Burrows.
