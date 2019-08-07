Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Trump to visit sites of weekend shootings, Lubbock physician shares story of brother killed in El Paso and California mass shooting investigated as domestic terrorism

By Michael Cantu | August 7, 2019 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 6:23 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has issued an apology over his meeting with conservative group Empower Texans.

President Donald Trump will visit Dayton, Ohio and El Paso today.

  • He is scheduled to visit lawmakers, first responders and victims of the weekend mass shootings that left a combined 31 people dead and dozens more injured.
  • However, some protests have been blamed because of the president’s visit.
  • The president has blamed mental illness and video games for the shootings.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: Gun reform urged in Ohio as Texas Democrats shun Trump visit

Closer to home, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Physician Dr. Jennifer Mithcell says her 63-year-old brother, David Johnson, died protecting his wife and granddaughter in El Paso.

  • Mitchell’s family is originally from El Paso and her brother still lived in their childhood home.
  • Saturday morning Johnson and his family were at the El Paso Walmart buying school supplies for his granddaughter.
  • Family members later learned Johnson died while trying to protect his family.
  • Read more from KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz here: Sister remembers brother killed in El Paso shooting as a hero

And in California, a Garlic Festival shooting in Gilroy, California last week is now being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism.

Read more Tuesday stories here:

