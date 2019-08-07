Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has issued an apology over his meeting with conservative group Empower Texans.
- Bonnen says he said terrible things and was “stupid” to take the meeting.
- Empower Texans GEO claims Bonnen tried to bribe him to target 10 GOP members in the 2020 primaries.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: “I said terrible things”: Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen apologizes for Michael Quinn Sullivan meeting
President Donald Trump will visit Dayton, Ohio and El Paso today.
- He is scheduled to visit lawmakers, first responders and victims of the weekend mass shootings that left a combined 31 people dead and dozens more injured.
- However, some protests have been blamed because of the president’s visit.
- The president has blamed mental illness and video games for the shootings.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Gun reform urged in Ohio as Texas Democrats shun Trump visit
Closer to home, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Physician Dr. Jennifer Mithcell says her 63-year-old brother, David Johnson, died protecting his wife and granddaughter in El Paso.
- Mitchell’s family is originally from El Paso and her brother still lived in their childhood home.
- Saturday morning Johnson and his family were at the El Paso Walmart buying school supplies for his granddaughter.
- Family members later learned Johnson died while trying to protect his family.
- Read more from KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz here: Sister remembers brother killed in El Paso shooting as a hero
And in California, a Garlic Festival shooting in Gilroy, California last week is now being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism.
- The FBI says the shooter made a list of other targets, including federal buildings, courthouses and churches.
- The male shooter is also said to have researched violent ideologies online.
- Read more from the AP here: FBI opens domestic terrorism case in Gilroy food festival shooting
Read more Tuesday stories here:
- Non-profit in need of donations as new school year approaches
- School safety traffic tips from officials for kids and parents to know
- Texas peanut producers give tour about peanut crops in West Texas
- 17-year-old indicted, charged with manslaughter in central Lubbock shooting
- Five men indicted following July overnight shootings
- Hells Angels gang members arrested in Lubbock
- UMC’s EMS receives award from American Heart Association for heart attack treatment
- Authorities identify victim, suspect in Bovina homicide
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Regan
