I expect more of the same. Overall our sky will be partly cloudy, our nights very warm and our afternoons very hot. Lows will continue mostly in the 70s and highs from the-mid-90s to near 100° on the Caprock, and 100 to 105° off the Caprock. Isolated thundershowers will be possible each day from about mid-afternoon through early evening, and again late-night through early morning. But, storms and showers will be few and far between, so the rain chance remains low for any spot you pick. If you are waiting on rain, don’t hold your breath.