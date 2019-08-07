LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I hope you liked yesterday's weather. Because if you did, boy do I have a forecast for you. Personally, I'm not much of a fan. Unfortunately for me and other non-fans of the heat, we are going to have to wait for a significant change.
I expect more of the same. Overall our sky will be partly cloudy, our nights very warm and our afternoons very hot. Lows will continue mostly in the 70s and highs from the-mid-90s to near 100° on the Caprock, and 100 to 105° off the Caprock. Isolated thundershowers will be possible each day from about mid-afternoon through early evening, and again late-night through early morning. But, storms and showers will be few and far between, so the rain chance remains low for any spot you pick. If you are waiting on rain, don’t hold your breath.
A slight change in the overall pattern around Tuesday or Wednesday is being hinted at by forecast models this morning. I won't be holding my breath. You can keep an eye out for updates using our Extended 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page (and in our free Weather App).
Today's High Noon Concert featuring the country sounds of Jordan Robert Kirk is the final one of the year. You are invited, it is free, held on the lawn of the Lubbock Co. Courthouse. Don't forget to get your free ticket for the $25 cash prize drawing - only 1 per person and must be present to win - at the table near the steps to the courthouse. Bring your lunch or purchase something from the food trucks (such as Chilly Lily's, J&D BBQ, Red's Fruit Cups, and more).
The Lubbock airport yesterday morning recorded a tenth of an inch (0.10") of rain. The total for August so far is 0.13", which is 0.24" below the month-to-date average. Total precipitation for 2019 so far is 13.58", which is 2.05" above the average year-to-date of 11.53". Last year at this time the total was 4.60".
Rainfall totals in and near the KCBD viewing area yesterday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
0.27 Ralls 1SE
0.24 Abernathy 5ENE
0.15 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.08 Floydada 2NNE
0.07 New Home
0.05 Aiken 3WSW
0.04 Silverton 7ESE
0.03 Childress 2NNE
0.02 Memphis 1NE
0.01 Slaton 2NE
0.01 Welch
0.01 White River Lake 6NW
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Aiken 3WSW" is the station three miles west-southwest of the center of Aiken. Rainfall in Aiken may have been less or greater.
The low temperature for Lubbock yesterday, recorded at the airport, was 74°. That tied the 1966 max-min record for the date - the warmest low temperature for any August 6 in Lubbock’s record.
Lubbock's low yesterday also was six degrees above the average for the date. The high was 97°, five degrees above the average for the date. The August 6 record low is 57° (1990) and the record high 105° (2013). For today, August 7, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 92°. The record low is 58° (1971) and the record high 104° (2003).
Lubbock's 100-Degree-Day count is at 9, just one behind the average year-to-date of 10 days. The 90-Degree-Day count is 55, four behind the average year-to-date of 59 days.
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:42 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:04 AM CDT.
Public Information Statement
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) today at 1:20 PM CDT. The test will assess the system's readiness to distribute an emergency message nationwide. The test message will clearly state that the alert is only a test of the EAS. In the event a widespread severe weather or other significant event occurs around the scheduled time of the test, it will be postponed until Wednesday, August 21.
To avoid any confusion, the Texas Association of Broadcasters and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have requested the NWS delay its normally scheduled weekly Wednesday NOAA Weather Radio Test. The National Weather Service (NWS) will not broadcast its usual scheduled 11 AM test today on NOAA Weather Radio or any other NWS dissemination system.
