Firearms stolen from Littlefield Gebo’s, police searching for suspects

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 7, Littlefield Police say Gebo’s on Hall Ave. was burglarized.
Officials say an unknown number of firearms were stolen from the store.
The Littlefield Police Department is investigating the burglary and the Texas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the case.
If you have any information about this burglary, you’re urged to call the Littlefield Police Department at (806) 385-5161.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.