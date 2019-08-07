Atmos working to repair gas leak at 1st Place & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak at 1st Place and University.
Atmos Energy tells us a contractor, unrelated to Atmos Energy, was boring in the area of 1st Street & University when he struck a 3-inch steel main. They say they will have to plug the line off in three places, all welds. This could take up to three hours.
They say no evacuation and no loss of service is expected. Traffic will be diverted for the next few hours, so please avoid the area.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.