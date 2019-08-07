LP&L project to close lanes of Quaker from Tech Parkway to 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The outside lanes of Quaker Avenue from Texas Tech Parkway to 4th Street will be closed until Monday, Aug. 12, as Lubbock Power & Light completes a utility construction project.
Contractors with LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities as part of a long-term electrical infrastructure project, according to the City of Lubbock.
Any people who drive near the area are asked to either drive around there with caution or avoid the area.
