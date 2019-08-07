Lubbock Women’s Club to host Texas Tenors Sept. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tenors are coming to the Hub City.
The group will perform at a sit-down dinner and event on Sunday, Sept. 22, in the Lubbock Women’s Club location at 2020 Broadway.
The trio vocal group was formed in 2009 and are the most successful music group in the history of America’s Got Talent.
Ticket prices range from $75-$125 per person and will open to the public for purchase Thursday, Aug. 8, at noon. For more information on ticket purchases, people are asked to call the Women’s club office at 806-763-6448.
