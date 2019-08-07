Non-profit in need of donations as new school year approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local non-profit is in need as the beginning of the new school year quickly approaches.
“We have a lot of individuals in our community who may be considering foster care but are concerned about the additional cost of supplying items to another child in their family and we want to be there as a form of support and help stand in the gap for those families," Hallgren said.
Caleb’s Closet is a clothing closet for foster care children in Lubbock and surrounding communities.
Jennifer Hallgren, president of the non-profit, said the need for donations is great year-round, but especially now.
“It’s always pretty busy, but right now, being that it’s back to school, kids are needing clothes, backpacks, shoes, things like that,” Hallgren said.
Hallgren said Caleb’s Closet receives donations from groups and businesses.
“Lubbock is a place where people love to love on people,” Hallgren said.
But, they also rely on donations from individuals in the community.
“Lubbock is experiencing an increase in placements of children in the foster care community, which is increasing the need for something like Caleb’s Closet,” Hallgren said.
Right now, they are looking for certain items to meet this demand.
“Summer clothes, we’re running low on all those obviously cause we just came through the hottest months of the year, right now we’re also doing our backpack drive, we’re always looking for new underwear and socks and then coats and jackets for the upcoming winter season,” Hallgren said.
For more information or to donate to Caleb’s Closet, go to their website: https://calebscloset.org/donate/
