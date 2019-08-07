Pay It Forward: School supplies donation for Lubbock’s Vandelia Church of Christ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipient is Lubbock’s Vandelia Church of Christ, at 2002 60th St., which opens up a school supplies store before the beginning of every school year.
This year the school supply store, which is run by Across the Street Ministries – a community development organization based in the Vandelia Village neighborhood – serves as a way for families in the Bayless Atkins neighborhood to buy school supplies at a low cost.
“And this year, (Minister Sharie Patty) told me, ‘we’re short this year.’ So that really, really was kinda upsetting to me to hear that they were in need of more supplies," Celia Covarrubio, this week’s nominator said.
So after Covarrubio submitted her nomination, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union donated backpacks full of school supplies.
“It’s heartbreaking to think of a child coming to school and not having markers or crayons and just feeling sad about that," Patty said. "So we can all help children feel like I fit, I belong, I’m welcome.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.