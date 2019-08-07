Pigskin Preview: Hermleigh Cardinals

HERMLEIGH, Texas (KCBD) - Hermleigh looks to see what’s in the cards for 2019 as the Cardinals are coming off a 4-6 season. Head Coach Sam Winters has done a great job in Hermleigh and he knows his guys love the game.
“It is like it is every year. They’re excited to play football. That’s what our kids enjoy. They like to compete and have fun. Anytime they get to put a helmet on and get on the field, that’s fun for them. Hopefully we can have a better outcome and season that we did last year.”
Hermleigh has a tight knit group that is a family. They are close and together they hope to make the postseason. However, Coach Winters is also looking at the bigger picture.
“Our goal is always to make the playoffs and win District. As a coach, my goal is to make sure these guys are ready to be men.”
Hermleigh opens the season facing Paducah in the Jaybird Gridiron Classic in Jayton.
