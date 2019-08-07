Pigskin Preview: Ira Bulldogs

IRA, Texas (KCBD) -The Ira Bulldogs are coming off a 10-1 season. No surprise, expectations are always high as Ira has had 19 winning seasons in the last 20 years. Head Coach Toby Goodwin says the goals this year are enormous.
“I’ve got a great Senior class. That we’ve put pressure on for three years. They had to come in as Sophomores and be the guys and now they’re Seniors. There’s no next year. Expectations are extremely high with this group of kids. Our goals are as high as they can be.”
Ira has such a great tradition and this year’s group is ready to keep things going as they aim for Arlington.
“I guess it says something to be an Ira Bulldog. They have to step up and those kids know they have a tradition to uphold. It’s commitment, dedication and love. Come in and give me what you got. What we get, we get. It’s an awesome place to be.”
