Police investigate shots fired at liquor store in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a report of shots fired during a robbery at River’s Spirit Liquor Store in the Security Park shopping center. The shopping center is located at 35th and Slide Road.
Officials say at 2 p.m. they received a call about the robbery and shots fired behind the shopping center in an alley.
There is no word if anyone was injured in the robbery or when shots were fired.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 has a crew on the scene gathering information.
