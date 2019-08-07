Stray storms tonight, hot temperatures continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Hot weather conditions continue across the South Plains through the upcoming weekend.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight tonight.
A few showers and sprinkles may linger through noon Thursday.
No severe weather is expected, but a few wind gusts may exceed 60 mph underneath some of the storms that develop.
Brief downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes are also a threat this evening and overnight.
Low temperatures remain very warm in the 70’s across most of the South Plains viewing area.
Thursday starts out with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A few lingering showers and sprinkles are possible. Highs warm into the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees.
High temperatures remain very close to 100 degrees for the remainder of the week into the upcoming weekend.
Cooling is possible next week with a hopeful increase in rain chances.
