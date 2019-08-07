Two companies buy school supplies for Lubbock teacher who won Clear the List challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A second grade teacher in Lubbock ISD won the luck of a draw earlier this week, when she was selected to have school supplies bought off her wish list.
Teachers participating in #CLEARTHELIST publish links to their wish lists of items they want for their classroom like books, pens, folders, and other learning tools.
Lubbock teacher Kristen Schramme said she did not expect to win.
“It’s not going to hurt to put my list up there. I never win these kinds of things. I’m just going to put it out there,” Schramme said.
On Monday, Schramme responded to a local radio station’s post saying it was partnering with 180 Vape to help out teachers. Kristen replied to the post with a link to her wish list and a couple of hours later, Vape 180 purchased items for their winner.
The Josh Abbott Band and Casey Donahew, both famous in Texas, have also participated in the movement too, posting about it online.
Schramme said her husband first heard about her winning on the radio.
“When my husband was driving to work, he calls me and he goes, ‘Kristen, they just announced your name on the radio because someone cleared your list.’ And I was like ‘No. No they didn’t.’”
Schramme heard that everything was cleared off her list, including some items she really wanted.
“There were just extra things that weren’t outlandishly expensive, but there were extra things that I really wanted for my classroom, but I couldn’t find the means to justify on my own.”
180 Vape picked up the tab.
“We just want to tell her and teachers like her thank you for everything you do for our kids. I know it’s a struggle. Teachers don’t make that much and y’all pour into the classrooms and get them ready for the school year for the kids," said Kim Pharr, owner of 180 vape and also a daughter of a former teacher.
Most teachers buy their own supplies and Kristen says with a tight budget, she didn’t know what items she thought she would get for herself.
“So, the fact that a lot of dreams that I have for the school year are already set in place, and already on their way to my home is huge.”
To check out what the movement is all about, search for #clearthelist on any social media page.
