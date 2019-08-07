Volunteer Center of Lubbock announces Get Involved Award winners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Volunteer Center of Lubbock has announced this year’s winner of the Get Involved Awards, which is awarded annually to people and groups for their volunteer efforts around the city.
The center announced today, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12 winners of the awards. The winners are chosen by a third party committee that looks at a list of nominees.
This year’s categories and winners are:
- Adult Group - Craig Finlayson and Mike Moss
- Adult Individual - Danny Norris
- College Group - TTU Honors College Mentor Group
- College Individual - Emma Hightower
- Child Individual - Aryana Garcia
- Youth Group - Monterey High School CFA Leader Academy
- Family - Leslie and Katie Logan
- Business - Michael Postar Affordable Storage
- Business - Liggett Law Group
- Volunteer Coordinator - Dana Gustafson
- Louise Cummins Outstanding Organization - Homeless Outreach Team
- Diekemper Lifetime of Service - John Zwiacher
The awards will be given out at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, during the 23rd Annual Cornucopia Luncheon inside of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Reservation and ticket information on the luncheon can be found here.
