WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for theft suspects
Wanted Wednesday for August 7, 2019
By KCBD Digital | August 7, 2019 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 5:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a variety of suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

The first case is a suspect in a residential break-in that happened June 9 in the 8000 block of Southeast Drive around 5 p.m.

Police say this male suspect broke into a residence and stole some items.

The next case involves three suspects who broke into a trailer around 1 a.m. on June 29 and stole items at 3901 19th Street. The suspects were in a dark colored Ford Expedition.

Wanted Wednesday (August 7th)

The next case involves suspects in a four-door Chevy passenger car who broke windows and stole items from parked vehicles. This happened June 30 at 5215 South Loop 289 just before 6 a.m.

The final case involves three suspects in a vehicle break-in who broke into a pickup on July 26 in the 4900 block of 21st Street around 4:20 p.m.

If you have any information about these cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

