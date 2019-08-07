WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for theft suspects

It's time for a #WantedWednesday video! Can you help us identify these suspects? First up we have a pretty clear picture of our suspect! Someone out there must know him...especially if he's invited you over to check out his "new" tv's! Next, we have three suspects take items from a trailer. The suspect vehicle is a dark colored Ford Expedition. Next up, we have a vehicle with suspects who were breaking into parked vehicles. Last but not least, we have three suspects (potentially two male and one female) break into a pickup truck at a residence. Do you recognize any of them?! If you have any information on these suspects, give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward