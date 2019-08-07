WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for theft suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a variety of suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.
The first case is a suspect in a residential break-in that happened June 9 in the 8000 block of Southeast Drive around 5 p.m.
Police say this male suspect broke into a residence and stole some items.
The next case involves three suspects who broke into a trailer around 1 a.m. on June 29 and stole items at 3901 19th Street. The suspects were in a dark colored Ford Expedition.
The next case involves suspects in a four-door Chevy passenger car who broke windows and stole items from parked vehicles. This happened June 30 at 5215 South Loop 289 just before 6 a.m.
The final case involves three suspects in a vehicle break-in who broke into a pickup on July 26 in the 4900 block of 21st Street around 4:20 p.m.
If you have any information about these cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.