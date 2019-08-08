2 Amherst sisters dead after 3-vehicle crash in Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died and six others were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Hockley County. Wendy Elle Payne, an 18-year-old from Amherst, and Aranza Payne, her 16-year-old sister also of Amherst, were killed in the crash.
The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 84, near mile marker 294, according to the Department of Public Safety.
A 2011 GMC SUV, driven by 28-year-old Jasmine Nicole Burman of San Angelo, was driving north with four other passengers who were minors when she hit the 1999 Ponitac Grand Am Wendy Elle Payne was driving.
In the Pontiac was her sister and two other passengers.
A short time later, after the crash, a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 72-year-old John Howard Aasen came from behind and also hit the Pontiac, according to DPS. Aasen was towing a utility trailer at the time of the crash.
Wendy Elle Payne was pronounced dead at the scene. Aranza Payne was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock but later died.
Burman, three of her passengers, and both passengers driving with the Payne sisters were taken to UMC with serious injuries.
A memorial fund has been established through the First Federal Bank in Littlefield, according to a Facebook post from the Lamb County Extension and 4-H club.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.