Covenant Health announces new hospital in Hobbs

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Covenant Health has announced it will open a new, 105,000-square-foot, hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The new facility will have about 32 inpatients beds, an emergency department, intensive care unit, operating rooms, and a labor and delivery center, amongst other things. There will also be a community center built in that can be used for health education classes and various other events.
This new facility is coming at a cost of around $75 million, according to Covenant.
The hospital system will also provide a $25,000 scholarship to students at New Mexico Junior College through its Covenant Health Foundation and the Nor-Lea Hospital District. That has been set up to encourage students to find education locally and get work at the new hospital.
More scholarships are planned for the future.
No construction start date was given for the hospital, at this time.
“In order to build a healthy community, the community has to have access to care,” Richard Parks, Covenant Health CEO, said in a Covenant news release. “We understand the burden placed on patients who need or choose to travel hours back and forth to Lubbock for their care. We want and need to make health care easier and more convenient for this community. With this new hospital we are meeting our patients’ needs closer to home.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.