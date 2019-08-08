Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Texas House General Investigating Committee will convene on Monday to investigate allegations against Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Lubbock’s District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows.
- This investigation comes after CEO of conservative group Empower Texans, Michael Sullivan, said he recorded the two offering his group media credential if he agreed to not campaign against the speaker and try to defeat 10 other Republicans up for re-election.
- Bonnen denied these allegations but on Tuesday issued an apology and said it was “stupid” of him to have the meeting with Sullivan.
- Dustin Burrows still has not responded to the situation.
- The public hearing will take place on Monday, Aug. 12.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas House committee to investigate allegations against Speaker Dennis Bonnen
Littlefield police are asking for help after an unknown number of firearms were stolen from its Gebo’s Wednesday morning.
- The burglary is said to have taken play at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
- Those who have information on this incident are asked to call the Littlefield Police Department at 806-385-5160.
- Read more here: Firearms stolen from Littlefield Gebo’s, police searching for suspects
Puerto Rico has a new governor, but more protests are expected.
- Justice Secretary Wanda Vasquez took the oath of office, Wednesday, after the Supreme Court declared the secretary of state nominee invalid.
- Critics see Vasquez is an extension of disgraced former Gov. Ricardo Rossello.
- Read more here: Puerto Ricans get their 3rd governor in 6 days
President Donald Trump is back in Washington, D.C. after visiting victims of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
- The president is promising action on gun control, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is ignoring calls for an emergency session to address it.
- Read more about Trump’s visit and some connected protest from the Associated Press: Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
School starts next week for thousands of students in Lubbock. Parents and caregivers may be wondering how to help their children get off on the right foot this school year.
- Mitzi Ziegner, associate chair of human development and family studies at Texas Tech, said as summer comes to a close, it’s time to start helping children into a routine for the upcoming school year.
- Some children may be feeling anxious about the next grade, so family involvement is encouraged at time like this.
- One way to become involved is by volunteering or attending curriculum nights and school programs. Caregivers are also encouraged to form a relationship with teachers, which may benefit the child’s success.
- Read more from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Texas Tech professor says parent involvement linked to student success in the classroom
Read more Wednesday stories here:
- Lubbock I.S.D. explains how they chose their back to school supplies
- David Speer officially announces Texas House of Representatives District 83 GOP campaign
- Two companies buy school supplies for Lubbock teacher who won Clear the List challenge
- LPD: Liquor store employee fired shots in dirt to stop theft suspect
- Lubbock Women’s Club to host Texas Tenors Sept. 22
- Volunteer Center of Lubbock announces Get Involved Award winners
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.