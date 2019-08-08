FDA is Tracking E-cigs and Seizures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal health officials say they are getting more and more reports of people suffering seizures after using e-cigarettes.
Government investigators started tracking the cases in April when they realized there had been 35 cases in the previous 10 years.
But now, just 4 months later, the number of people reporting seizures has jumped to 127.
The FDA says it is still not sure why vaping can trigger a seizure in some people, but it is asking anyone who experiences any kind of health incident after using a tobacco product to please report
Also, you can read the full statement from Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless at https://www.fda.gov/news-events/fda-brief/fda-brief-fda-encourages-continued-submission-reports-related-seizures-following-e-cigarette-use
