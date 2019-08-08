Flatland Cavalry promises profits from El Paso concert to victims of Saturday shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - Flatland Cavalry, the Texas Country band that started in Lubbock, is doing its part to donate to the victims of this weekend’s mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 dead.
The band posted to its social media accounts Wednesday afternoon, writing all profits from tonight’s concert in El Paso’s Ricky D’s will go to local organizations that are helping grieving families affected by this weekend’s shooting.
The band is also linking some organizations that help grieving families to their social media accounts for the next few weeks. So far, the only organization listed is the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.
Flatland goes on at 10 p.m. and some tickets are available.
