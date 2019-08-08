LISD weighs options available to arm teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A workshop during the Lubbock Independent School District’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday morning shined a light on two options the district has if it were to arm teachers.
Stacy Carter, director of school safety and security, said this meeting only served to educate the members of the board and did not implement any plans. It also went into detail on the minimum requirements for the board to adopt plans in the future.
The two options the board has are the School Marshal Program and the School Guardian Program.
The Marshal Program allows marshals designated by the school district to be armed and the Guardian Program authorizes a school board to allow employees to be armed, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.
“One is more governed by the state itself and one is more governed by the district,” Carter said. “So, you’re able to add to the minimum requirements how you see fit for your district to ensure you have what you need in place.”
No recommendations were given during the workshop, it only served as something to consider for future planning.
The board was also told about the process that it would have to go through it if were to arm some teachers in the district.
“It is not at all about ‘any teacher can carry,’ or ‘anyone can apply,’ it is a very stringent process,” Carter said. “There’s a mental health evaluation that’s done, physical requirements, as well as just overall classroom training and hands-on training. It’s very selective in the process of who can and can’t carry.”
Based off feedback during today’s meeting this will be a subject of discussion in future workshops, she said. Now, Carter and some of those who work in her department will look into more details based off questions board members had and finding more educational material.
At this point, there is no timeline for when or if a policy will be adopted by the board.
“It’s not a decision that we’re going to make lightly. It’s not something we’re going to jump on just because someone else is doing it,” Carter said. “We’re going to do what’s best for our kids and our staff here at Lubbock ISD.”
