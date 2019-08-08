Lubbock County dismisses thousands of cases in JP 2 backlog, issues notices to recent offenders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Susan Rowley says the backlog of nearly 26,000 cases has caused injustice and cost Lubbock County millions of dollars.
“They are getting away with not taking care of their business,” Rowley said. “They broke the law, whether a traffic law or something bigger upstairs. You have to be accountable for what you have done and you have to come in and take care of your tickets or offenses. That’s the way the law works.”
Rowley tells KCBD the discovery came in January when she asked the district court administrator to run a spreadsheet on pending cases. She was told there were more than 19,000 criminal cases and more than 6,000 civil cases open.
“I really thought it would take me the whole year but I think by the end of September I’m going to have most of that incredible backlog taken care of one way or another,” Rowley said.
As for the criminal cases, Rowley said roughly 10,000 have to be dismissed because of the statute of limitations.
“It breaks my heart all these cases we’re not going to be able to collect on because they are so old and no one took care of them and no one sought after these individuals,” Rowley said.
Averaging $200 per case, the County would lose $2,000,000 in revenue from the tickets. Rowley said there is also an issue about the nonviable cases that kept her up at night.
“They have active warrants,” Rowley said. “I have to get them dismissed so that the average citizen who has an old ticket, maybe from, some of them are from the ’90s or early 2000s and they are not legally actionable. I want to get those warrants taken off and have them dismissed so they are not picked up and thrown in jail and find out later, ‘Oh, that ticket should have been dismissed,’.”
Rowley did not know of any circumstance like that happening due to the case backlog. She said some offenders have gone to jail for other reasons, revealing the pending cases, and some sought credit for time in jail.
For the 2,000 cases that could be pursued, letters will be going out to the offender as “show cause notice" ordering the person to report to court by September 9 or September 23.
“They are going to need to come in and take care of their ticket, whether they want to pay it online, come in and pay it, come in and ask for differed adjudication if they are eligible, come in and ask for defensive driving if they are eligible or if they just want to set it for trial, but they have to take care of these cases or else warrants are going to be issued,” Rowley said.
According to Rowley, about 3,500 cases are for issuance of bad checks. She said those will be pursued until the check is paid off or the issue is resolved. Five hundred other cases were resolved administratively.
Rowley said the lengthy timeline of civil cases allows those to be perused, no matter how old they are.
Rowley tells KCBD she does not know how the backlog came about and did not want to issue blame on anyone. She thanks the District Attorney’s office in joining her office to take care of this issue.
“As far as I am concerned, it’s my backlog now and the buck stops with me,” Rowley said. “I made a promise to the voters that I was going to get this taken care of.”
