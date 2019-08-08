Lubbock dietitian gives these tips to consider before packing your child’s lunch box

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It can be tricky packing a lunch for your child that will keep their brains and bodies functioning at their best potential, which is why Kaitlin Pharis, a Lubbock dietitian, is urging families to plan ahead.
“When you’re ready to go in the morning, you just grab it and put it in the lunchbox,” Pharis said.
She’s also urging parents to let kids be apart of the lunchbox-packing process, saying “They’re more likely to eat what they have a hand in preparing and picking out in the grocery store.”
When you’re not sure what to pack, think of the food groups: grains, proteins, dairy, vegetables, and fruits.
“So, for protein, for example, you could do like lunch meat. You could also do a chicken breast or a hamburger patty or some eggs. I also have some fats here- fats and protein which is our cheese," she said pointing a plastic container with foods. "And our carbohydrate, which are whole grain crackers and we also have some fruits and vegetables for a balanced meal.”
Pharis wants to remind the public to not forget healthy fats.
“You could do avocados. If you’re doing some sort of salad the kids like… do it with some dressing with some olive oil."
As for junk food, she says that some are better than others.
“Instead of regular chips, you could do baked chips... you can include veggie straws- these are apple cinnamon flavored. Or you could do some popcorn, which is also a whole grain.”
Another big tip is to limit sugar into smaller quantities. She says choose one or two cookies instead of a whole bunch or chose whole fruits instead of fruit cups.
If you have a picky eater, send kids to school with foods they like, but introduce new foods a long the way.
Pharis says being cognizant of what your child eats is going to support the best lifestyle for them.
It’s definitely important for them to have more healthy and nutritious meals to support their school activities and improve their cognition."
