Lubbock I.S.D. explains how they chose their back to school supplies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Its about time for back to school for most students across the south plains. Most of the students will start school anywhere from the 14th to the 26th in some districts. But as a parent buying school supplies, have you ever wondered how schools come up with the supply list?
Amy Stephens has been with Lubbock ISD for 23 years. She is currently the Executive principal at Estacado High School and all of the schools that feed into Monterey High School. She says several years ago, LISD administrators and teacher representatives from each grade level came together to make a general list of school supplies.
“Part of the reason that we did that was because with a variety of elementary schools, the needs were vast between the schools,” said Stephens. “It was really complicated for parents, if you had students involved in different schools, to go and find those lists and get all the different things and sort them out. We really wanted to streamline that process to make it easier for parents.”
School supply and other back to school costs can add up, especially when parents have more than one child. Something the group understood, since most of them are parents as well.
“Well, I know that with my own children when you get out there to shop for them and you start to see the basket fill and you know, you may be asking for 20 glue sticks, and it’s hard to wrap your brain around ‘What on earth are you going to do with all of those things?’” said Stephens, “I can promise you that the teachers that are asking for them have put a lot of thought and experience to that.”
There is help for parents who need it.
“We are very blessed to have a lot of school support throughout our city. And so, between the school supply drive that happened at the United Supermarkets to various churches and other organizations that support our schools. I can assure you that that we do understand and if for some reason a parent is not financially able to do that- we all we’ll make sure that every student that’s in Lubbock ISD has the supplies that they need one way or another,” said Stephens.
LISD said they are excited and ready for the new school year.
“We just appreciate anything more than anything, we’re just excited to get your baby and do all the great things that we have planned,” said Stephens. “And we just appreciate our parents, because we know that this is a very expensive and stressful time for them. So, we just want to help and support them anyway.”
