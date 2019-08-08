More Heat, Maybe Rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight break in the afternoon highs across the region today with temps in the mid to upper 90s. The exception is the eastern South Plains where the temperatures were at or above 100 degrees.
The slight heat relief is due to morning and mid-day showers/storms that moved across a small portion of the South Plains early Thursday. More of those isolated showers and occasional storms will continue over the region through the evening and possibly into Friday morning as well.
The best chances for rain will be in the northwest and northern South Plains over the next 24 hours.
As for your Friday afternoon highs, mostly around 100 degrees with the 100+ temps along and off of the caprock. I you’re able to receive some cloud cover or rain then you may get a 10-15 degree drop in the afternoon temperatures.
As for the weekend it will continue to be hot and mostly sunny with low rain chances.
There will be some changes next week as a weak cold front moves into the region and not only decreases the heat but also brings a better chance of showers and storms. At this point it looks like a 20%+ chances from Tuesday through Wednesday of next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.