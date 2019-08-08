TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicles involved in accident on Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving multiple vehicles on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
The right side of the Westbound lanes near Slide Road were closed as Lubbock Police investigated the accident. Heavy rush hour traffic caused a significant backup.
Information on this accident is currently being gathered about the number of people injured, but Police says the injuries were “non-life threatening.”
