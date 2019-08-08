Person late for job interview causes evacuation of Social Security building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a huge misunderstanding caused the evacuation of the Social Security office in Lubbock today.
According to police, a person parked a vehicle in the employee parking lot of the building and ran off quickly. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m.
Homeland Security officers told KCBD the vehicle had out-of-state plates and it concerned an employee when the person ran off.
Officers responded and brought in a K-9 dog used to detect explosives.
During the investigation, they learned a person was late for a job interview. The person parked quickly and ran to their interview.
The building was evacuated for about an hour.
