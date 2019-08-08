Pigskin Preview: All Saints Patriots

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Coming off a 5-5 season where they lost a tie-breaker to miss out on the playoffs, the All Saints Patriots enter 2019 hungry to improve and head coach Skyler Smith is excited to see what this group can do.
“We’ve had a couple of great days of practice. The kids are ready to go. We have 13 players so we will have a big varsity. We have some good upperclassmen and leadership.”
All Saints is in a TAPPS District that has a lot of travel.
“Our District is so spread out across Texas. We have two games in the Dallas area and we’ll host the other two here. Goals this year are to make the playoffs.
