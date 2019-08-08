Pigskin Preview: Christ The King Trojans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2014, we are honored to do a Pigskin Preview on the Christ The King Trojans. They were 4-3 last year playing a JV/Varsity schedule. This year Head Coach Greg Clark has the team playing an outlaw schedule as they look to join a TAPPS District with realignment next season. There’s a lot of excitement on campus about football.
“We have a little bit more experience. Last year we had only one boy who had played any high school football. About 10 of our boys will have some high school experience. Coming back so that obviously will help. Our skill sets are different so we are heading in a different direction.”
Christ The King also has numbers and the football future is bring for the Trojans.
“Christ The King. I think we’re really here to stay. We’ll have 15 on our varsity and 15 on our Junior High and I think we can maintain those numbers and hopefully next year jump into TAPPS.
