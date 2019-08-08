Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans

By Pete Christy | August 7, 2019 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 8:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The home school Lubbock Titans open 2019 with a new head coach as David Stowers is excited to take over the pigskin program.

“Dooley Appleton left a great legacy and we’re taking over. We feel like we can insert some energy into this program and a spark and we’re hoping to get the community around us.”

Coming off a playoff season, the Titans will once again play home games at Wilson. This group wants to aim high.

“We hope to take it all the way this year. We have a lot of heart on this team and I think we’ll take it all the way. We have a lot of good returners that will be key for us this year.”

