South Plains Food Bank receives $30,000 and peanut butter donation from Prosperity Bank

Provided by Prosperity Bank
(LUBBOCK, TEXAS) – Prosperity Bank is excited to present the South Plains Food Bank with a check from the 8th Annual Catfish Fry for over $30,000 as well as a peanut butter donation on Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. at the South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Throughout the month of July, Prosperity Bank collected 830 pounds of peanut butter. With the pound-for-pound match from Texas Peanut Producers, the food bank will receive 1,660 pounds of peanut butter.
“Each year the Lubbock area community joins us in supporting the food bank,” said Harry Zimmerman, Regional President of Prosperity Bank. “These two donations would not be possible without the community, our sponsors and donors and the hard work of our employees.”
In attendance will be multiple Catfish Fry sponsor representatives, Texas Peanut Producers Board Executive Director, Shelly Nutt, and students from the Early Learning Academy who participated in the peanut butter drive.
South Plains Food Bank, Inc. was founded in 1983 to provide food and hope for families in need in a 20-county area of West Texas. Through a network of more than 220 non-profit agencies and churches, food is available in the following counties: Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson,Dickens, Floyd, Gains, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Surry,Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum.