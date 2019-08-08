South Plains Food Bank receives $30,000 and peanut butter donation from Prosperity Bank

South Plains Food Bank, Inc. was founded in 1983 to provide food and hope for families in need in a 20-county area of West Texas. Through a network of more than 220 non-profit agencies and churches, food is available in the following counties: Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson,Dickens, Floyd, Gains, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Surry,Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum.