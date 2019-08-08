SPEC: Power outage affecting customers between Lubbock and Idalou

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 1,000 customers without power between Lubbock and Idalou as of Thursday afternoon.
They say crews began repairs on a blown transformer at 1:06 p.m. and will continue until all power has been restored.
South Plains Electric Cooperative says Crews have backfed two of the circuits, restoring about half of the members affected by this outage.
South Plains Electric Cooperative says Hettler members are experiencing an outage, and they have crews on the way.
Follow SPEC outages on their outage map here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage
