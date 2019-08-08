Strong storm potential

Outside of shower activity our afternoons and early evenings will be very hot and our nights and mornings very warm. Highs will continue to range from the upper 90s to just over 100° on the Caprock and 102 to 107° off (east of) the Caprock. Lows will continue mostly in the 70s, with some spotty readings in the 60s over the northwestern viewing area and some 80s over the eastern viewing area.