Strong storm potential

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers developed over the northeastern viewing area early this morning, with some becoming thundershowers before sunrise. Showers and thundershowers were on the increase through sunrise and some are likely to persist through mid-morning. These showers and thundershowers, while not severe, may produce pockets of moderate to heavy rain, flooding of low areas, and gusty winds.
Additional isolated storms and showers are likely from about mid-afternoon into early evening. Some may become quite strong, perhaps marginally severe, producing pockets of heavy rain, very strong winds, and - of course - lightning. If you hear thunder or see lightning you should move indoors or inside a vehicle, if not already. Today otherwise will be partly cloudy and breezy with a very hot afternoon.
Track the showers and storms, plus watch for possible warnings, using the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App. You can add layers to view, such as lightning, warnings, and satellite. Access all the options available through the Layers Menu icon in the lower right: Here on the Weather Page that icon is labeled “Layers”, in the app it’s the circle around the three vertical dots.
This pattern is likely to repeat through Friday night.
Outside of shower activity our afternoons and early evenings will be very hot and our nights and mornings very warm. Highs will continue to range from the upper 90s to just over 100° on the Caprock and 102 to 107° off (east of) the Caprock. Lows will continue mostly in the 70s, with some spotty readings in the 60s over the northwestern viewing area and some 80s over the eastern viewing area.
The chance of measurable rainfall at any specific location is low. As noted, however, were it does rain it may be moderate to heavy.
The outlook for next week still includes at least a slight change, at least for a day or two. My latest outlook is in our forecast here (on our Weather Page) and in our free Weather App.
