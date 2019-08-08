Texas man arrested for possession and promotion of child pornography

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the Child Exploitation Unit of his office arrested 32-year-old Camron Lee Wood, of Eagle Lake, Texas, on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.
A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted the Child Exploitation Unit to Wood, who reportedly uploaded child pornography to a social media account.
During the execution of a search warrant, investigators found Wood to be in possession of images and videos of child pornography. When interviewed, Wood admitted to uploading, collecting and sharing files of child pornography. Investigators seized several digital storage devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general’s office.
Attorney General Paxton’s office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 333 arrests and obtained 589 convictions on charges for possession of child pornography.
Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to NCMEC.
For more information on cyber safety, please visit: https://texasattorneygeneral.gov/initiatives/cyber-safety/.
