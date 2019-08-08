Texas Tech University System Regents to Meet August 8-9

Provided by Texas Tech University System
Regents will have a two-day meeting in Lubbock at the Texas Tech University System Administration Building.
The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will meet Thursday and Friday (August 8-9) in Lubbock. The meeting will take place in the Regents Conference Room, First Floor (104A) in the Texas Tech University System Administration Building (1508 Knoxville Avenue).
Below are highlights of the topics and items to be discussed at the upcoming meeting, including estimated times with periodic recesses. Meeting materials and a livestream of the meeting will be available online. Parking for news media is available in the C-16 Commuter West parking lot off of Knoxville Avenue and Texas Tech Parkway.
Thursday, August 8
10:55 a.m. – Ceremonial swearing-in of newly appointed student regent Sean Lewis
11:00 a.m. – Call to order; convene Meeting of the Board
11:00 a.m. – Executive Session
1:00 p.m. – Following Executive Session, the Board will reconvene into Open Session as Committee of the Whole
1:00 p.m. – Call to order; convene Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Carr Scholarship Foundation
1:30 p.m. – Facilities Committee
2:10 p.m. – Finance and Administration Committee
2:55 p.m. – Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee
3:10 p.m. – Audit Committee
Friday, August 9
8:30 a.m. – Call to order; reconvene Meeting of the Board
Introductions and Recognitions
9:30 a.m. – Executive Session
11:30 a.m. – Following Executive Session, convene into Open Session
Noon – Adjournment