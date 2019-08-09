City clarifies no relationship with those selling solar panels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has been made aware of some people going around selling solar panels who have falsely claimed to have a partnership with the city.
The city has no affiliation with any solar companies, it wrote in a public statement.
Citizens interested can still install solar panels, but they should be aware there is no relationship between an installation company and the city.
Residents are also required to complete an interconnection agreement with Lubbock Power & Light and then reach out to the city’s Building Safety Department to get an electric permit before installation.
All that information can be found here.
