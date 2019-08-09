Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Man killed after hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp, GoFundMe set up for Amherst sisters killed in Wednesday wreck and today is the start of tax free weekend

By Michael Cantu | August 9, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock man is dead after he was hit by an SUV near Quaker Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Thursday afternoon.

The town of Amherst is mourning the loss of two sister who were killed in a crash on Highway 84 Wednesday night in Hockley County.

A workshop during the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday educated members on the minimum requirements the district would have to take if it were to allowed armed teachers in its school.

  • The board has two options: allow an armed school marshal on campuses or select specially appointed teachers to carry a firearm on campus.
  • Both of those options require special training and lots of preparations before it is allowed.
  • The purpose of this workshop was to look into the possibility of arming teachers. Nothing was solidified in this meeting.
Starting today, Texas’s tax free weekend is underway.

