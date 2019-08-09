Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock man is dead after he was hit by an SUV near Quaker Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Thursday afternoon.
- Police report 57-year-old Wayne Woodcock was walking on the access road when he was hit by the SUV.
- He was taken to a Lubbock hospital where he later died.
The town of Amherst is mourning the loss of two sister who were killed in a crash on Highway 84 Wednesday night in Hockley County.
- DPS troopers say an SUV going the wrong way hit the car head-on.
- The driver of the car, Wendy Ella Payne and her sister, Aranza, died.
- Another sister suffered serious injuries.
A workshop during the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday educated members on the minimum requirements the district would have to take if it were to allowed armed teachers in its school.
- The board has two options: allow an armed school marshal on campuses or select specially appointed teachers to carry a firearm on campus.
- Both of those options require special training and lots of preparations before it is allowed.
- The purpose of this workshop was to look into the possibility of arming teachers. Nothing was solidified in this meeting.
Starting today, Texas’s tax free weekend is underway.
- Customers can buy clothes, shoes and school supplies tax free.
- The tax-free holiday continues through midnight on Sunday.
