Former WBU Pioneer to play basketball in Europe

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Former Wayland Baptist Basketball player Louis Timms signed a contract with BK Amager in Denmark.
The former Pioneer played at Wayland Baptist in 2016-17, and played professionally with the Kalamunda Eastern Suns in Australia, this past spring.
In the Australia's State Basketball League, Timms averaged 20.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 19 games.
In a Wayland Baptist press release, Pioneers head coach Ty Harrelson had this to say on Timms signing in Denmark.
“Louis is one of the best players to play at Wayland. He was absolutely dominating in his time here. We are very excited to see him get this opportunity in Europe,” Wayland coach Ty Harrelson said.
