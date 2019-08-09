KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Summer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Summer is a 1-year-old lab mix who has been with the shelter for almost eight months.
She loves to be outside, soaking up the sun, feeling the fresh air through her hair.
Summer’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 9, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
