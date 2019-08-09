Kliff Kingsbury Wins NFL Preseason Coaching Debut

Kliff Kingsbury Wins NFL Preseason Coaching Debut
Kliff Kingsbury wins NFL Preseason headcoaching debut
By Pete Christy | August 9, 2019 at 12:26 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 12:26 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kliff Kingsbury won his NFL Preseason Coaching debut as his Arizona Cardinals beat Anthony Lynn’s Los Angeles Chargers 17-13 Thursday night in a battle of two NFL Coaches from Texas Tech.

Red Raider Pete Robertson, who had a sack earlier In the game, returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown for Arizona, but replay overturned the call.

The top pick in the NFL Draft, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray started at quarterback for Arizona and went 6-7 for 44 yards.

Kliff’s Cardinals will next play the Oakland Raiders next Thursday in another preseason game.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.