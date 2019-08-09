Kliff Kingsbury Wins NFL Preseason Coaching Debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kliff Kingsbury won his NFL Preseason Coaching debut as his Arizona Cardinals beat Anthony Lynn’s Los Angeles Chargers 17-13 Thursday night in a battle of two NFL Coaches from Texas Tech.
Red Raider Pete Robertson, who had a sack earlier In the game, returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown for Arizona, but replay overturned the call.
The top pick in the NFL Draft, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray started at quarterback for Arizona and went 6-7 for 44 yards.
Kliff’s Cardinals will next play the Oakland Raiders next Thursday in another preseason game.
