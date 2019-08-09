Lubbock Christian University Cheer receives bid to NCA College Nationals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into their second year of competitive cheer, the Lubbock Christian University cheer team is already excelling in their competitions.
At Southern Methodist University, the LCU Cheerleaders recieved a bid to the 2020 National Cheer Association College Nationals.
According to an LCU press release, the cheer program received “superior” marks in Game day and Rally.
Plus, their mascot (Happy Chap), received a recognition for the most improved mascot.
With the bid, the LCU cheer squad will head to Daytona Beach, Florida, on April 8-12 2020 for the NCA College Nationals.
