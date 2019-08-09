Market Street to host Teachers on the Rise Kick-off

This marks the eighth year the program has taken place on the South Plains with The United Family as a sponsor and supporter. Each month three teachers are recognized as outstanding educators and win a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets, with an area elementary, middle school and high school educator selected. Students can nominate a teacher by heading over to www.MrsBTeacher.com and explain why they deserve special recognition. Each student whose nominee is selected, also wins a $50 gift card from United Supermarkets.