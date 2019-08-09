Market Street to host Teachers on the Rise Kick-off

Provided by The United Family
As the 2019-2020 school year begins, Market Street will host the Mrs Baird’s Teachers on the Rise kick-off event following the first day of school.
This marks the eighth year the program has taken place on the South Plains with The United Family as a sponsor and supporter. Each month three teachers are recognized as outstanding educators and win a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets, with an area elementary, middle school and high school educator selected. Students can nominate a teacher by heading over to www.MrsBTeacher.com and explain why they deserve special recognition. Each student whose nominee is selected, also wins a $50 gift card from United Supermarkets.
The afternoon of fun will take place on Wednesday, August 14th at the Market Street located at 3405 50th street. In addition to multiple giveaways and a chance to win free bread for a year, radio station KLLL will broadcast live from the event.
WHEN: Wednesday, August 14th, 4:00 – 6:00 P.M.
WHERE: Market Street 3405 50th Street Lubbock, TX. 79413
WHO: Kasie Whitley, The United Family Area school district representatives