Minivan rolls after being rear-ended, victims suffer non-life-threatening injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five people were taken to a local hospital this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84, just west of CR 7200 – also known as 98th Street.
An official on scene with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a minivan was traveling west on 84 at a slow speed when a small SUV came up on it from behind.
The driver of the SUV did not realize how slow the minivan was going and rear-ended it, causing it to roll over an unknown number of times.
All four of the people in the minivan and one person in the SUV were taken to a local hospital with various injuries, but none are said to be life-threatening.
The Slaton Fire Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Springs Lake police were also on scene.
