Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in 4400 block of MSF

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police tell us 57-year-old Wayne Woodcock has died after being struck by a 2019 Cadillac Escalade in the 4400 block of MSF and Quaker on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene at 1:13 p.m. They say the Cadillac Escalade had just used the turn-around lane from east to west when it struck a pedestrian as he was walking in a vehicular lane of travel, not in the crosswalk.
Woodcock was transported to UMC by EMS where he later died.
The LPD Major Crash unit is still investigating this crash.
